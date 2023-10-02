‘Still might’: Pat Bonner believes ‘top drawer’ Celtic player could still leave in January

Reo Hatate’s Celtic future has been settled after the Spurs-linked midfielder put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at the Parkhead club.

The Japan international was linked with a move to the London club this summer but no bids ever materialised.

Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of Hatate. He brought the midfielder to Celtic in the 2022 January window and the 25-year-old has been a key part of Celtic’s recent successes.

Reo Hatate could still leave Celtic

However, despite the deal being signed and the ink just recently drying on his contract, Hatate is still being tipped to leave Celtic in the January window.

Former Celtic hero, Pat Bonner, welcomed the news that the midfielder has committed his future to the club but he also still believes there is a chance Hatate will leave in the next transfer window.

Bonner said during BBC Sportsound match commentary, “I think the signings of Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley is a big statement from the club.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR AgencyGetty Images

“From that perspective, Reo Hatate especially, because we thought he might be one that might move on somewhere.

“He still might move for big money. Teams are there and might be attracted for the next window.”

Hatate is one of a number of players that could go down to the English Premier League and become a success.

His tenacity, skill and sheer work-rate would make him an ideal fit for the speed and ferociousness of the EPL.

However, Celtic have protected their asset. The only saving grace for the fans is that if Hatate did go in January, the club will receive a huge fee for one of their ‘top drawer‘ players.

In other news, ‘Go and do something’: Pundit backs 25-year-old Celtic player to follow Van Dijk’s footsteps and earn PL move