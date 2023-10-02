‘Go and do something’: Pundit backs 25-year-old Celtic player to follow Van Dijk’s footsteps and earn PL move

Celtic have plenty of talent in their squad that could be sold for millions of pounds if they choose to do so.

Players like Matt O’Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi and Cameron Carter-Vickers have all been stand-outs over the past two seasons and all have, at various points, been linked with moves away from Celtic or at the very least to other clubs.

Reo Hatate urged to follow Virgil van Dijk’s model

One player who has ended speculation on his future (for now) is Japanese midfielder, Reo Hatate.

The Celtic star put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at the club which was met with an overjoyed reaction from the supporters.

Hatate was rumoured to be of interest to Spurs over the summer but interest appears to have cooled. Asked if Hatate could play for a team like Spurs, journalist, Mark Guidi has said that he needs to start producing again on the European stage.

Guidi said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Yeah, I could see him being able to play. When you look at some of the players, if he keeps progressing at this rate and what he now needs to go and do is, for example on Wednesday night, go and make a name for yourself.

“Go and do something. That’s what happened with Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk. Those guys went and did something pretty special on the European stage and that catapulted their value and enhanced their reputations.

“We all know that Hatate’s a very good player at this level. In Scotland, domestically, he can boss games.“

Hatate is genuinely a quality player. The Celtic fans have watched for almost two seasons how the Japan international has bossed the domestic game.

He also proved last season that he can cut it with the big boys with some impressive performances against the likes of Real Madrid and RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

However, his form seemed to take a dip this year as speculation surrounding his immediate future circulated. Now that he has signed a new deal, the Celtic fans will be hoping he gets back to his best.

Because, after all, if they want to see their team record a win in against Lazio on Wednesday night, they will need him at his best.

