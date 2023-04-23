Steve Sidwell now says Liverpool target Joao Palhinha has been the ‘signing of the season’











Steve Sidwell has now said that Liverpool target Joao Palhinha has been the signing of the season after joining Fulham last summer.

Sidwell was speaking about the Portuguese midfielder ahead of Fulham’s 2-1 win over Leeds United yesterday.

Liverpool are set to undergo a revolution in midfield this season.

The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be allowed to leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

Jude Bellingham was Jurgen Klopp’s number one target, but that deal now looks very unlikely.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

It means Liverpool will have to look elsewhere and Steve Sidwell has been singing the praise of Joao Palhinha who is seen as an alternative.

The Portuguese international was signed by newly promoted Fulham for £20m last year.

He’s already proved to be a bargain, completely transforming Marco Silva’s team with his combative performances.

It’s no surprise that Liverpool have been linked, as Palhinha has shown he could play for a top Premier League side.

Fulham may have a real job on their hands keeping hold of the 27-year-old once the season ends.

Sidwell seriously impressed with Liverpool target Palhinha

Asked about the holding midfielder before Fulham’s win yesterday, Sidwell said: “Do you know what? He has been absolutely sensational this season.

“I enjoy watching him, people look at tackling, and they think tackling is just for the sake of tackling.

“But, it is an art, it’s a skill. You start developing that, and it comes into your mindset, it becomes a telepathic skill.

“I think he can [play at a higher level]. He’s probably the signing of the season in terms of all the signings there’s been throughout this year.

“He’s 27, he’s got to be looking and thinking, if I want to start achieving things now, the last few years of my career are his prime as well.

“He’s got a great size, a good engine, and he just loves doing that role. Even though he’s scored two or three goals this season, which he can do as confidence is high, he loves his job.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

As Sidwell says, Palhinha best skill is his tackling, and at Liverpool he would be an alternative to Fabinho.

He has made more tackles than any other Premier League player, and has also chipped in with a few goals too.

Whether he’s a good enough ball player to feature in the best midfields in the league is another matter.

It may not be enough to just be a brilliant tackler to play for the likes of Liverpool.

However, there’s a reason why Arsenal are also keen on the Portuguese international.

