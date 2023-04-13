Arsenal target Joao Palhinha tells Gunners fan to support Fulham











Reported Arsenal target Joao Palhinha has joked with a young Gunners supporter that they need to start supporting Fulham.

Fulham have posted a video on their social media showing Joao Palhinha visiting a session put on by the club’s foundation.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

In the clip posted, Palhinha asked a youngster who they supported. And when the answer came back that he was an Arsenal fan, the Portuguese insisted that he needs to start following Fulham.

Joao Palhinha reacts to meeting young Arsenal supporter

The light-hearted interaction is interesting because it comes just a few weeks after reports Arsenal are interested in signing Palhinha off the back of his outstanding campaign with Marco Silva’s men.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It is remarkable to think now that Fulham signed the 27-year-old for just £17 million.

He has been a key reason the Cottagers go into the final handful of games this season with absolutely no concerns over what division they will be in next year. They are currently the side keeping Chelsea out of the top-half.

It has been suggested that he will now cost over £40 million. But Arsenal will certainly want to strengthen significantly in the summer.

Whatever happens over the remainder of the season, the Gunners are surely going to be back in the Champions League next year. And midfield is arguably one area where they need more depth.

The likes of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard have been exceptional. And Jorginho has proved to be a decent signing.

It would be no surprise to see Fulham receive offers for Palhinha when the window arrives. But they will not want to be dragged into a relegation battle next year. So they will be desperate to keep their best players.

But Arsenal may be difficult to turn down if they come calling.