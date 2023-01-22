Liverpool transfer news: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave next summer - Romano











Liverpool came away from Anfield with a point yesterday after a 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

Both sides have been under par this season, and a goalless stalemate sums up their campaign.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Liverpool squad.

It’s becoming more and more clear every week that Liverpool’s team needs an overhaul.

Especially in midfield, where Jurgen Klopp doesn’t appear to have any players at their peak right now.

The introduction of Stefan Bajcetic to the team is exciting, but the 18-year-old is still developing.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The rumours surrounding Jude Bellingham won’t go away as he appears to be their number one summer target.

He could end up replacing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who Romano says will be leaving Liverpool next summer.

The £120,000-a-week midfielder has been ravaged by injuries during his time at Anfield.

Although he’s had a short run in the team recently, his time on Merseyside appears to be coming to an end.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Liverpool next summer – Romano

The transfer guru spoke to Give Me Sport about Liverpool’s midfield, and provided an update on Oxlade-Chamberlain and one of his teammates.

“As of today, the expectation is for Naby Keïta to leave on a free and that’s the same for Oxlade-Chamberlain as well,” Romano said.

The summer feels like the right time for Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to part ways.

The 29-year-old isn’t the solution to any of Liverpool’s problems in midfield or on the wing.

Oxlade-Chamberlain still has plenty of offer, and a move to a club willing to give him more minutes makes a lot of sense.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He showed his quality against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup just before Christmas.

Liverpool’s current injury crisis gave Oxlade-Chamberlain some valuable minutes until Cody Gakpo arrived.

Oxlade-Chamberlain now looks set to leave Liverpool, with Aston Villa and West Ham already circling.

He’s only started more than 10 league games in a season twice while at Anfield.

Hopefully, his next move allows him to finally get a consistent run of games.

Show all