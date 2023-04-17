Journalist suggests Jurgen Klopp will 'frustrated' after news coming out of Liverpool last week











Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Jurgen Klopp will be ‘frustrated’ after Liverpool have reportedly cooled their interest in Jude Bellingham.

The Reds look set to re-shape their midfield in the summer, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both playing way below their best this season.

Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also leave the club on free transfers, which would indicate that Liverpool will be looking at two new midfielders at the least.

Of course, many Liverpool fans would have been hoping to see the club pursue their long-term interest in Jude Bellingham this summer.

But The Times reported last week that Jurgen Klopp’s men have pulled out of the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund star.

Now, O’Rourke claims that while Klopp will be ‘frustrated’ by Liverpool’s stance on Bellingham, he understands the club need to address several areas across the pitch, rather than spending a large part of their budget on one player.

Klopp ‘frustrated’ over Bellingham

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke shared an update on Liverpool’s plans for the summer window.

“He’ll be frustrated, Klopp,” the journalist said. ”I think any top manager would love to have Bellingham in their side and to be able to work with the young England international as well.

“But, I think being realistic, he probably knew that Liverpool right now need more than one player for the rebuilding. They probably can’t afford to be spending over £100m on one player this season. Bellingham is going to cost in excess of that.”

Bellingham seemed to be Klopp’s top target ahead of the summer and it would be understandable if the German was frustrated by Liverpool’s change of stance.

Yet, with major surgery on the squad required after a difficult campaign, it makes sense that the Reds aren’t willing to spend a large chunk of their budget on one player.

Of course, Liverpool could also miss out on Champions League football which would only further limit their ability to spend big this summer.

Klopp will be hoping that Bellingham decides to stick around at Dortmund for another campaign and Liverpool may be in a better place to sign him by then.

