Report: Jurgen Klopp is personally a big fan of £18m PL midfielder, Liverpool could now make move for him











Liverpool’s hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer is ongoing, and one player the Reds now have an eye on is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a move for Palhinha over the past few weeks, and now, according to talkSPORT, Jurgen Klopp himself is a big fan of the Fulham star.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Liverpool have pinched a star player from Fulham.

Indeed, the Reds have taken both Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho from Craven Cottage in recent years, and now, they’re seemingly in the market for a more experienced Fulham star.

The Whites have performed above all expectations this season. They currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and until a poor run of form recently, they harboured ambitions of playing in Europe next term.

The £18m summer signing has been at the heart of Fulham’s success this term, and it’s fair to say that the Portuguese destroyer is ready for a step up.

It’s not hard to understand why Jurgen Klopp is such a big fan of the 6ft3 defensive destructor.

No player in England has made more tackles than Palhinha this term, and his all-guns-blazing, take no prisoners style of play suits Klopp’s football to a tee.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, getting Palhinha from Fulham won’t be easy. He has four years left to run on his contract, with the club holding an option to extend for a further year, and he’s one of the west London outfit’s most important players.

Fulham are still not established back in the Premier League, and they’re not going to get anywhere very quickly if they sell their key players as soon as one of the big boys come calling.

Palhinha would be a great fit for Liverpool, but it may take a big bid to get him out of Fulham.

