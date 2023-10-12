‘Special’: Scott Robertson says Celtic have an 18-year-old youngster who will become a first-team star

Former Celtic kid, Scott Robertson, thinks Celtic have a really talented footballer in the B team who could step up and become a star for the first-team.

Robertson, who is currently at Fleetwood Town, made one appearance for Celtic back in season 2019/20. He made his full debut in the 2-0 Europa League loss to FC Cluj but then disappeared from sight.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder left Celtic in January of this year. After three loan spells in England, Robertson eventually joined up with Scott Brown at Fleetwood but it was in the Celtic B team that he recognised a really ‘special’ player with great potential.

Robertson said [Daily Record print edition page 43], “Rocco is a real talent. He’s already been linked with some top European clubs, which tells you the reputation he’s been building.

“He really surprised me when he first began training with the first team.

“He has special quality and managed to get some minutes under Ange Postecoglou towards the end of last season.

Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images

“He’s another who really impressed me as well as some of the other more established players. I don’t know what his contract situation is and there has been speculation on social media about a move. But he can forge a career at Celtic, I have no doubt about that.”

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Vata’s contract is up at the end of this season and with no agreement reached yet, he is free to start talking to clubs in January.

Speculation surrounding his future has been mounting all summer with Irish u21 manager, Jim Crawford, believing that a lack of first-team action is what’s making Vata consider his future at Celtic.

Celtic must do all they can to get Vata to commit to the club. His early goalscoring record at u21 international level speaks for itself, never mind his record at Celtic.

A double in his u21 debut really impressed and, so far, at Celtic B team level, Vata has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances. [Transfermarkt]

Upon being appointed, Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers, immediately told Vata that he must work hard to get into the Celtic team but, as yet, there has been no sign of the 18-year-old.

The Celtic fans will be hoping that Vata does put pen to paper on a new deal so that they can see him play for the Hoops’ first-team as it is clear that the youngster is a very special player.

In other news, Paul Lambert says Celtic have a player that’s so good he could ‘play with his suit on’