Paul Lambert says Celtic have a player that’s so good he could ‘play with his suit on’

Paul Lambert is a player who has seen it and done it all in his career as a footballer.

He’s won the Champions League, he’s appeared in tournaments with the Scotland national team and has played with some of the best players in the world.

So when Lambert sees a player and tells you how good he is, then you need to sit up and take notice. This is why what he said about Celtic captain, Callum McGregor really caught my attention.

Lambert was speaking ahead of the Scotland vs Spain match and was picking out his best midfield when he singled out McGregor for some special praise.

Lambert said [BBC Sportsound], “Callum is always going to start at the minute. In some of the games I see Callum play up the road, he could play with his suit on.”

McGregor certainly does make the game look easy. The Celtic captain is so consistent in his performances he makes football look effortless.

Of course, the Celtic fans know that is not the case. They also know that McGregor puts in a hell of a lot of hard work to ensure the team remains the dominant force in Scottish football.

With 20 winners medals to his name, McGregor is one of the club’s most decorated players in their history.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

He also has a record five domestic trebles to his name and played in every single one of Celtic’s nine-in-a-row seasons.

McGregor is a true living legend. He is also an exceptional footballer. The only reason he looks like he could play the game in his suit is because he is hard-working and has an incredible footballing brain. He even has former Rangers midfielder, Barry Ferguson, worried.

The Celtic fans are lucky to have him at the club and they appreciate that. Because once he’s gone, they are unlikely to see the likes of McGregor again.

