‘Star of the show’: Celtic youngster impresses on international duty last night, he was absolutely ‘superb’

Celtic youngster, Rocco Vata, impressed last night after the 18-year-old winger scored a double on his Republic of Ireland u21 debut.

Vata has been in scintillating form for Celtic B this season with the versatile attacker scoring seven goals in the youngsters’ first six games of the season.

His form was rewarded by a call-up to the Ireland u21s squad in this international break and two goals in the first half against San Marino repaid manager, Jim Crawford’s decision to hand him his first u21 cap.

Vata clearly dazzled. A report from the Irish Mirror said of the Hoops kid, ‘Celtic youngster Rocco Vata was the star of the show with a superb brace before Sinclair Armstrong scored the third, just days after being called up to the senior side.’

Celtic must resolve Rocco Vata’s contract situation

The Celtic youngster is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to talk to clubs in less than three months.

Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

A highly rated and skilful player, Vata has only made four appearances for the senior Celtic side. Brendan Rodgers took the Irish forward to his Portugal training camp and on the tour of Japan this summer to ensure he was heavily involved in Celtic’s preseason training preparations.

However, Vata’s contract still runs down and despite his incredible form, reports are suggesting that the offer of a new deal is currently off the table amid interest from Europe. [RTE]

Indeed, the Celtic fans will be hoping that the club can tie him down for a few more years yet as, clearly, Vata has the potential to become a star of the future for both club and country.

