18-year-old Celtic youngster now being scouted by Champions League club, they watched him last night

Young Celtic winger Rocco Vata is said to have been scouted by Bundelsiga giants, RB Leipzig last night. That’s according to the Daily Record.

TBR Celtic told this morning how young Vata put on an incredible display for the Republic of Ireland u21s last night as he grabbed a brace in the 3-0 win over San Marino.

Vata is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season and is free to talk to clubs from January should he decide to move from Glasgow.

Whilst the Celtic fans will be hoping the club offer him a new deal, the report from the Records says, “Clubs have now been alerted to the fact that Vata is in the final year of his contract at Celtic and looks unlikely to sign an extension.”

Unlikely but not impossible. The 18-year-old prodigy has been in blistering form for Celtic B over the past two seasons.

11 goals in 28 appearances for the young Hoops earned him the opportunity to train with the first team towards the end of last season.

Vata was also heavily involved in the senior team’s preseason preparations but has started off this season in the B squad.

Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

So far, he has netted seven times in just six appearances and it is that kind of goalscoring form that is alerting some of Europe’s top clubs to his availability.

Hopefully, Celtic can entice him to sign a new deal. However, it is known that Vata is becoming increasingly frustrated at his lack of first-team minutes and could move at the end of the season in order to gain them.

Should he do so, Celtic would be due a £350,000 development fee but that would mean nothing if he does develop into a top-class player in the future.

