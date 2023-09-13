‘Reading between the lines’: International manager believes he knows why 18-year-old wants to leave Celtic

The ongoing saga of whether or not Rocco Vata will stay at Celtic continues this week.

TBR Celtic told how the youngster scored a brilliant brace for the Irish u21s last night and how Bundesliga giants, RB Leipzig, scouted the winger in last night’s 3-0 win over San Marino.

And whilst the Celtic fans ponder whether or not the highly-rated youngster will stay at the club, the Irish u21 manager, Jim Crawford believes he knows why Vata is eying the Parkhead exit door.

Crawford said [Independent.ie], “Rocco has been playing, but the difference is the intensity levels,” said Crawford after the Turner’s Cross win.

“This level would be different to what he is used to with Celtic B, but at least he’s playing every week. I think we saw flashes of how good he is there. He is still eligible to play with the U-19s. So to score two goals, I’m excited for him. There is a lot more to come from him.

“Rocco is ambitious. Reading between the lines, I think he wants to get out and play first-team football. Is he going to get that at Celtic? It’s probably unlikely at this stage but that is between Rocco, his representatives and the club what’s best for him going forward.

Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

“All I can say from an Ireland side of things is that he is a very, very good prospect. I have seen it with players how that decision with their club or where they go impacts them at international level, and how international level affects their own development. It’s important that whatever he does is in the interests of Rocco.”

For me, if there is any hint that Vata wants to stay at Celtic the club must deal him in. He is a star in the making.

Looking at how he is progressing already, Celtic do not want to make the same mistake as they did with Ben Doak and allow Vata to move for peanuts only to watch him flourish in one of Europe’s major leagues.

By the same token, if he really wants to go, then the club must try to sell him in January. Getting any kind of deal is better than losing him for free at the end of next season.

In other news, ‘Oh my mother’: Honduran media react after Celtic man Luis Palma’s latest international display