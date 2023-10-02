Pundit Kris Boyd has now given his verdict on what sort of manager Glasgow Rangers should be looking for after sacking Michael Beale.

Boyd was speaking on Sky Sports after the news broke yesterday that Rangers had parted with Beale just seven games into the league campaign.

Rangers currently find themselves seven points behind rivals Celtic at this early stage of the season.

Given how dominant both Glasgow sides are in the league right now, there’s a chance Brendan Rodgers’s team might go the rest of the season without dropping that many points.

Rangers had to react and although Michael Beale fared well under Steven Gerrard during his time as manager, things haven’t gone to plan since he took charge.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon was the final straw, with fans pouring out of Ibrox before half-time.

Kris Boyd has now shared his thoughts on what Rangers should be looking for when they hire their next manager.

It won’t be an easy task, as they have to decide whether to look domestically or abroad.

Boyd gives verdict on Rangers search for manager

Asked about who they should be looking to hire, Boyd said: “For me looking at it Rangers have to find an experienced manager.

“I think since Walter Smith has moved on from the football club years ago, there has been appointments you would question and I think even Steven Gerrard was given time.

“But for me, Rangers need to find an experienced manager.”

There are other matters bubbling under the surface at Ibrox that also need to be resolved.

The contract situation of Borna Barisic is up in the air, while the club appeared to miss out on one player who had been personally recommended by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

There are several names that were linked with the job before Beale was even let go.

Photo by Steve Bardens – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Birmingham City coach John Eustace has been touted as a leading candidate.

Out-of-work boss Graham Potter has also been suggested although whether he’d move to a club north of the border is another matter.

Boyd has admitted that experience is key for Rangers in their search for a new manager.

Potter might be the most fitting candidate right now based on that criteria, but plenty of other coaches are likely to be linked between now and when an appointment is made.