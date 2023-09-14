Rangers now desperate for ‘brilliant’ player to sign a new deal amid PL interest

Glasgow Rangers have now begun contract negotiations with 30-year-old full-back Borna Barisic amid interest from the Premier League.

That’s according to Football Transfers who report that Nottingham Forest are among the clubs following the Croatian’s future.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Barisic arrived at Rangers in 2018 and his contract will now expire next summer.

Therefore this report claims that Rangers are attempting to tie Barisic down to a new two-year deal.

Although Barisic has been criticised on occasion during his time in Scotland, he has been one of the sides best performers in a difficult start to the season.

Michael Beale is reportedly under a ton of pressure and it certainly wouldn’t seem an ideal time for Barisic to leave.

Barisic has started every game for Rangers when fit this season and has been sorely missed since picking up a recent issue.

And whilst some Rangers fans may have doubts over Barisic’s defending in the past, he has been a consistent source of creativity.

In his 208 appearances for the club he has registered an impressive 52 assists.

It could well be assumed that it’s Barisic’s attacking qualities that is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Steve Cooper was known to want to add a left-wing back towards the end of the summer window.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, that did result in the arrival of Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares who was targeted for his speed.

And although Barisic doesn’t possess similar pace, he does have a ‘brilliant‘ delivery from the left.

Therefore given Forest have signed Tavares, Rangers fans might hope that strengthens the club’s position in contact talks with Barisic.

There may be question marks over his performances at times, but it certainly doesn’t seem like an opportune time to part with the 30-year-old.

And fans will surely be pleased if Rangers can strengthen their position with Barisic.