Rangers tried to sign £4m player who Mo Salah wanted Liverpool to move for this summer

Glasgow Rangers made an attempt to sign 22-year-old Egyptian striker Ibrahim Adel this summer but ultimately ran out of time.

That’s according to TEAMtalk who claimed the exclusive in their report.

The information shared Michael Beale’s Rangers made a late attempt to sign Adel but a deal could not be agreed in time before the window closed.

Adel has had interest from a host of British sides after being named as Player of the Tournament at this summer’s under-23s African Cup of Nations.

And such is his talent, Mohamed Salah had once recommended his compatriot to Liverpool.



However, a move to England was an issue at the time owing to difficulties obtaining a work permit.

But with this lofty recommendation in mind, you’d imagine that Adel may have had a big impact in Scottish football.

And Michael Beale needs all the help he can get right now.

The Rangers boss is already on the brink of losing his job according to reports.

Graham Potter is already said to be one name that the club are considering.

Of course, Rangers’ recruitment has also been heavily criticised this summer.

Michael Beale was said to have a key role in the club’s activity during the off-season, another reason his job is under threat.

But had Rangers been able to sign £4m Adel this summer, fans may wonder if their early results may have been different.

It would be a tough task for 22-year-old Adel to lead the line immediately, but his talent is clearly catching the eye.

It was reported that Chelsea were one of the teams interested in signing Adel this summer, with a view to loaning him to French side Strasbourg.

But Adel has ultimately stayed in Egypt for now with no sides concluding a deal.