43-year-old now a leading candidate to become Rangers’ next manager if Michael Beale is sacked

Rangers could look to make a move to bring John Eustace to Ibrox if they decide to sack Michael Beale as their manager.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that potential candidates are being put to the Gers’ board amid doubts over the future of Beale.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

John Eustace is winning admirers for the work he is doing in the Championship with Birmingham City. The Blues find themselves in the play-off places after the early stages of the campaign, winning three and going unbeaten in their first five games.

Eustace in contention for Rangers job

Michael Beale meanwhile, is struggling to keep the large majority of Rangers fans on side. The Gers are out of the Champions League after being thrashed in the third qualifying round by PSV Eindhoven.

Photo by VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

And already they find themselves four points off the summit in the Scottish Premiership. They were arguably robbed of a perfectly good goal in the weekend’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox. But the rest of the performance did little to capture the imagination of fans.

The Daily Mail reports that a change in the dug-out is anticipated and names are being put forward. And one of those on Rangers’ radar is Eustace. In fact, it is suggested that he is set to be a leading candidate if a change is made.

The concern for Rangers fans will be that the 43-year-old does not have a huge amount of experience. And like Beale, he would be arriving from the Championship.

He has done a brilliant job at Birmingham. And the brand of football his sides play is pleasing to watch. However, Beale also won a lot of admirers with the job he did at QPR before he returned to Ibrox.

So it may not be a choice that all Rangers fans immediately get on board with – if a change is made and Eustace is the man they want.