Rangers now want 48-year-old boss Guardiola labelled ‘outstanding’ last season if Beale goes

Rangers are interested in appointing Graham Potter should Michael Beale get sacked less than a year into his tenure at Ibrox.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Gers are also admirers of Chris Wilder.

Michael Beale appears to be on the brink after an underwhelming start to the season. Rangers were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers. And they already find themselves a way back in the Scottish Premiership after losing the first Old Firm derby of the campaign.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Football Transfers reports that serious thought is being given to Beale’s position at Ibrox.

Reports from the Daily Mail recently claimed that Rangers would consider John Eustace if Beale is sacked. But now, another couple of names have been mooted.

Rangers eyeing Graham Potter as next manager

According to Football Transfers, Rangers are interested in Graham Potter and Chris Wilder. The report notes that the Gers fear that Potter may be too expensive.

It must also be noted that Potter has reportedly rejected the chance to take the Lyon job in recent days. So the Light Blues have definitely got their work cut out if they want Potter.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

But there is absolutely no question that he would be an unbelievable choice if they could convince him to come to Ibrox.

Potter’s time at Chelsea was a real disappointment. But he is far from being the only manager to struggle at Stamford Bridge in recent times.

He did an amazing job at Brighton, leaving Roberto De Zerbi with the platform to take the Seagulls to the next level.

Pep Guardiola once described his work as ‘outstanding‘. And it would really capture the imagination of fans if they could somehow get him to take the job.

But you could certainly understand if Rangers fans were not getting their hopes up.