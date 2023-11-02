Simon Donnelly believes that ‘phenomenal’ 25-year-old player can do things that no other Celtic player can

There is no doubt that Celtic have a phenomenal array of talent at their disposal. Debates will rage whether or not that talent is good enough to make it at the club but what can’t be denied is that every fringe player at the club would walk into any team in the SPFL.

And I include Rangers in that. Brendan Rodgers was at pains this week to go on record as saying that the squad needs trimmed and that there is a need to bring in quality.

And that’s great news for the Celtic fans but it is going to take some sort of special player to try and compete with Japanese midfielder, Reo Hatate when he is back and fully fit.

Because former Celtic hero, Simon Donnelly, believes that Celtic don’t have a player at the club who can do the same things that Hatate does so imagine how difficult it is going to be to get someone in to challenge him.

Donnelly said [Clyde SSB], “I don’t think there’s anybody at the club that can do, O’Riley’s on great form and he’s a wonderful player, but there’s things that Hatate can do that I don’t think the other midfielders can do.”

Hatate really is a special player. The Japan midfielder hasn’t been at his brilliant best this season but just before he picked up his injury there were signs that he was getting there.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

His range of passing and his vision is just incredible. His work rate and movement in the midfield is first class. In fact, he is so good Donnelly believes that the Celtic midfielder is a ‘genius‘.

The Celtic support will be desperate to see him back in action but they will also be looking forward to see what those who are on the fringes can do as well.

For all the disappointment of losing Hatate, there is genuine excitement to see what Holm, Bernardo, Iwata and Turnbull can do to step up.

In other news, What David Turnbull did after he scored for Celtic last night was very bizarre