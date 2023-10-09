‘Genius’: Simon Donnelly says ‘unbelievable’ Celtic player is brilliant right now

Simon Donnelly has been waxing lyrical about Celtic midfielder, Reo Hatate. The Japanese midfielder was in superb form for the Hoops in the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The piece of skill Hatate pulled from the bag to get past the Kilmarnock defence was brilliant and his finish was just so calm and composed. It’s little wonder Donnelly was singing his praises.

Donnelly said [The Official Celtic FC Podcast], “A little bit of genius. That’s what he’s got. He’s been through a little rough period through injury and stuff and having to get himself back into the team.

“You see bits of his game, he’s getting stronger and stronger as the more game time he’s got. There’s no doubt.

“We’ve seen his class over the two seasons has been here. But that little bit of genius in the middle of the park, it opens up and he has the composure to finish it. And I think that will give him a boost because when he’s ticking there’s no doubt Celtic are a better team.”

Reo Hatate looks back to his best for Celtic

After a shaky start to the season, Hatate’s performance against Killie was just sublime. Rated a massive 8.8 by SofaScore, the Japan midfielder put in an accomplished showing against the SPFL strugglers.

On top of scoring his goal, Hatate also created an assist. The 25-year-old also had 84 touches of the ball with a 91% passing accuracy. Hatate also made three key passes in the match.

Wearing his shooting boots, the midfield maestro also had four shots on target, missed one big chance and had two shots blocked.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Described as ‘unbelievable‘ by Celtic teammate, Liam Scales, Hatate also did his work defensively for the team.

He won two out of his three ground duals and 50% of his aerial battles and he also made one clearance to help his side take all three points.

It really was a superb performance by Hatate and one that the Celtic fans will be keen to see again when the season resumes after the international break.

