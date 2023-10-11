‘Outstanding’: Kenny Miller says 25-year-old ‘genius’ does things at Celtic no other player can

The Celtic midfield is probably one of the strongest I can remember in all the years I have supported the club.

Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and David Turnbull have all performed at the highest level at some stage for Celtic this season.

And then you look at the backup options of Tomoki Iwata, Odin Thaigo Holm and Paulo Bernanrdo, the team are in a good place for depth and for talent.

But it was Reo Hatate that former Rangers striker, Kenny Miller, pointed out as one of the most special players Brendan Rodgers has at his disposal.

After watching him against Kilmarnock, Miller was raving about the 25-year-old Japanese midfielder.

Miller said [Clyde SSB], “His goal was outstanding. And you know, he was involved in so much of the play going forward he could have had another goal or two as well over the course of the game.

“When he plays I think he’s bringing something to the team that not many other midfielders can at Celtic.

“He came in with a whirlwind and he was excellent. What you’ve got to understand is this guy could have had a really strong relationship with the previous manager.

“This guy’s a really, really good player. A top player. So when he performs Celtic performs.

“So they need him performing at that level to probably see that level of performances and he’ll bring the best out of others as well.”

Reo Hatate is a special player for Celtic

The Japanese midfielder has been so influential for Celtic over the past year and a half. Signed in January 2022, Hatate made an instant impact at the Hoops under Ange Postecoglou.

Winning a double in his first half-season at the club, Hatate’s dominance of the Celtic midfield was crucial for the Australian manager.

That dominance continued in the Treble season as Hatate continued to be a mainstay in the Postecoglou team. Labelled a ‘genius‘ for his performance against Kilmarnock, Hatate is now showing why the Celtic fans love him.

But this season has been a bit stop/start for the Japanese star. Out of form, David Turnbull was preferred in the heart of the midfield. But after sorting out his contract issues at the club, Hatate is now looking back to his best and as sharp as ever.

The Celtic fans will be looking forward to seeing their Japanese hero back in action after the international break. Let’s just hope he returns injury-free from Hajime Moriyasu’s squad.

