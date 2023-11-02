What David Turnbull did after he scored for Celtic last night was very bizarre

Celtic’s win over St Mirren was not pretty to watch. Overall, Brendan Rodgers’ side dominated possession and were well worthy of their win but it was frustrating to watch them struggle to break the Paisley side down.

And when they finally got the breakthrough from a David Turnbull piledriver, you would have thought the 24-year-old midfielder would have been delighted with the goal.

As soon as the ball hit the back of the net, Turnbull appeared to gesture to the Parkhead crowd by placing his fingers in his ears and looking towards the stands. Have a watch on Celtic YouTube 20 seconds in.

Did David Turnbull really take aim at the Celtic fans?

It certainly seemed like it. The thing with Turnbull is that his goal celebrations are generally a muted affair.

He’s never been one for doing anything too convoluted or extravagant when he hits the back of the net. But the fingers in the ears gesture is something that I have never seen before from him.

There was no emotion in his celebration. In fact, he barely cracked a smile when his teammates came to congratulate him so what was the reason for it?

Maybe the Scotland international is frustrated at the criticism he has been receiving for his performances for the team.

Or it could be that the constant speculation surrounding his future or if he is good enough to continue playing for Celtic is getting to him?

With just over six months left on his contract and no sign of one being offered, maybe Turnbull is just venting at how his season is going.

Having said that, I did back him to one of the players who could come in and do a job for Celtic in place of Reo Hatate. He just needs to be more consistent.

Whatever it was that caused him to do it, I hope it’s out his system now as there are two important matches coming up in Ross County and Atletico Madrid and Celtic will need all their players focused to get anything from both of them.

