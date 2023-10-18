‘Seems to be moving’: Peter Grant suspects 18-year-old is going to leave Celtic soon after hearing rumours

With a club the size of Celtic and the squad of talented players that they have, it is inevitable that transfer rumours will swirl about their players.

This summer was no exception with Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley both being heavily linked to leaving the club.

Thankfully, nothing came of those stories and both players committed their futures to the club. However, there is one rising star who could be on his way out after Peter Grant said he’s heard from the Scottish media.

TBR Celtic discussed last month how Vata was of interest to Bundesliga giants, RB Leipzig and with his contract up at the end of the season, it seems that he is attracting serious interest.

But is it enough interest to warrant a discussion about him leaving Celtic? Grant seems to think so.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I’ve been impressed when I’ve seen young [Rocco] Vata, but he seems to be moving on going with the reports in the papers.

“I like him because I saw him in pre-season when he played on the right-hand side but played as a right-winger getting past the fullback and putting some great crosses in.

“So it will be interesting if he stays with Celtic as you’re just reading reports that there may be something there.”

Celtic must keep Rocco Vata at the club

The teenager is something of a sensation. Although his first-team minutes have been limited, he has shown on an international stage that he has the quality to succeed at Celtic.

The Republic of Ireland u21 manager, Jim Crawford, believes that young Vata has grown frustrated at his lack of progression at Celtic and that is leading the youngster to delay signing a new contract.

Celtic did reject a £500k bid from Italian giants, Torino, this summer so it is clear that other teams around Europe really rate Vata highly.

17 goals in 25 appearances is a stat that is impressive by any youngster’s standards and Celtic should be looking to keep him and nurture that talent. [Transfermarkt]

Because if they don’t, they could rue the loss of a youngster just like they do now with Ben Doak.

