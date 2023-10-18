‘Thankfully’: Brendan Rodgers delivers triple injury update ahead of Hearts vs Celtic clash

Celtic’s injury problems have been well documented this season. It’s no secret that had it not been for their injuries, Liam Scales would have been out of the club.

However, it seems now that the crisis is almost over as Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers has delivered a triple injury update that will absolutely delight the fans.

Rodgers said [Celtic FC], “He’s (Maik Nawrocki) doing very well and trained over the last week or so.

“We only have Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada who will hopefully be back in December time.

“Thankfully that’s starting to ease off and we’re starting to get numbers back in what’s going to be a busy part of the season.

“You always know you will have injuries, I just think at the beginning of the season that aligned with new players coming in and trying to adapt and settle was the challenge.

”’The players have come through that really well and things feel stable and we’re excited about things coming forward.”

How great will it be to have those three players back in contention and pushing for a first-team place? Especially in the case of Liel Abada.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The tricky winger has been a huge loss at this early part of the season. Hyunjun Yang just hasn’t cut it on the right-hand side of the attack and Abada does look set to return for the next Glasgow Derby Derby clash against Rangers.

Maik Nawrocki will offer some competition for Liam Scales and Gustaf Lagerbielke at the heart of the Celtic defence and he could very well be available for the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Where does that leave Nat Phillips? Fighting for his place by all accounts. With Stephen Welsh nearing a return in December alongside Nawrocki, Phillips’ services may no longer be required and could return to Liverpool at the end of his temporary loan spell.

