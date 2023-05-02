Sam Allardyce once called Leeds player 'fantastic', he could now start his first game











Sam Allardyce looks set to become Leeds United manager and could give Joel Robles his first Premier League start.

It’s been a huge day for Leeds, as they parted ways with sporting director Victor Orta.

Manager Javi Gracia looks set to suffer the same fate after a 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

It was the latest heavy loss for a Leeds side that can’t afford to keep losing games.

Hammerings at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool have done their goal difference no favours.

It’s now the only thing that separates them from the bottom three of the Premier League after four defeats in five games.

Confidence appears to be at an all-time low, with the fans making their displeasure known at the Vitality Stadium.

It appears as though Sam Allardyce is the man who is going to be tasked with saving Leeds United.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Despite not having a job in management for nearly two years, the club’s hierarchy have turned to the one-time England boss.

Allardyce’s introduction at Leeds could offer a surprising opportunity to goalkeeper Joel Robles.

It’s been a problem position in recent weeks, with Illan Meslier at fault for several goals.

Allardyce could turn to Robles at Leeds

Allardyce has worked with Robles before during his time at Everton, and may offer him an opportunity now at Leeds.

While West Ham manager, he singled out Robles for praise after an FA Cup match where Adrian scored the winning penalty.

“Unfortunately, we missed too many chances,” Allardyce said.

“Their goalkeeper [Robles] made some fantastic saves. We had 23, 24 attempts. We missed and fluffed a few and had to rely on penalties in the end to win it.”

Joe Cole recently suggested that Robles should replace Meslier after his performance against Fulham.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

He was at fault for both goals that day, although Kasper Schmeichel has suggested the criticism of him has been unfair.

Allardyce won’t have long at Leeds to make an impact before their match against Manchester City, and his prior work with Robles might mean he gets the nod.

The 32-year-old has barely played in the last few seasons, and a rusty goalkeeper facing Erling Haaland sounds like a terrifying prospect.

However, his enthusiasm to finally be given his chance might rub off on his teammates.

