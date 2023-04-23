‘Without doubt’: Joe Cole now says Javi Gracia has to start £20k-a-week Leeds player on Tuesday











Joe Cole has now urged Leeds United manager Javi Gracia to drop goalkeeper Illan Meslier for Joel Robles.

Cole was discussing Meslier’s performance against Fulham on BT Sport after their 2-1 defeat yesterday.

It was another tough day at the office for the young Frenchman between the sticks.

After conceding 11 goals in his last two games, he would have been happy with a clean sheet at half-time.

However, he was arguably at fault for both of Fulham’s goals yesterday, as the home side achieved their third win of the campaign against Leeds.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

He flapped at a looping cross at the back post, presenting the ball to the unmarked Harry Wilson for Fulham’s first.

Meslier then pushed the ball into the path of Andreas Pereira to tap into an empty net for the hosts to double their lead.

Joe Cole has now suggested that Javi Gracia has to start Joel Robles over Illan Meslier in their next match.

It would be a huge call, as Robles has never played in the Premier League for Leeds.

In fact, the £20,000-a-week goalkeeper has barely played at all since arriving at Elland Road.

Gracia urged to start Robles over Meslier

Asked whether Gracia will be thinking about making a change between the sticks, Cole said: “Without doubt, [Javi] Gracia and his staff will be considering it.

“I would take him out, for the lad’s good, and the team’s good. I think it would be a positive move.

“When goalies are not having it off behind you, it changes what you do as a centre-half, and the positions you take up.

“It filters up the team, Robles you could probably get him in the team. Is he mentally ready to take on the challenge?

“It’s a big call certainly, if I was in his shoes I would do it.”

Meslier has been criticised already this season, but before yesterday, their two home defeats weren’t pinned on him.

Instead, the system implemented by Javi Gracia offered Meslier no protection, and Robles would likely have the same issue.

In his last appearance for the club, Robles was praised by teammate Rodrigo for helping beat Cardiff City.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

However, his lack of minutes mean Leeds should probably stick with Meslier until the end of the season.

He’s an exciting talent, and has plenty of time ahead of him to keep improving.

The last thing he needs now is to be dropped to avoid his confidence taking another hit.

