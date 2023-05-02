Fabrizio Romano names the favourite to become new Leeds United manager











Leeds United look set to sack manager Javi Gracia, and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Sam Allardyce is the favourite to get the job at Elland Road.

The Whites started the season with Jesse Marsch at the helm, and there were a lot of expectations. The American, however, failed to deliver despite playing some attractive football, and he was shown the door in February.

Gracia agreed to replace Marsch about two weeks later, but it looks like his time at Leeds United is about to come to an end too.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Sam Allardyce is the favourite to become new Leeds United manager

Javi Gracia’s main aim when he was appointed as Leeds boss in February was to keep them safe.

The Spaniard knows the Premier League very well having done a decent job at Watford, but his time at Elland Road hasn’t been a great one at all.

Leeds have won just three of their 12 games under Gracia so far. They’ve scored 15, conceded 30 and are now 17th in the table, level on points with 18th-place Nottingham Forest.

Fabrizio Romano revealed last night that talks are being held at Leeds to get rid of Gracia, and big Sam Allardyce is apparently the favourite to get the job now.

The journalist tweeted: “Leeds could sack head coach Javi Gracia after internal talks on Monday; it looks the most likely solution as direct discussions took place in the last 24 hours.

“Sam Allardyce, favourite candidate to become the new manager.”

TBR View:

Allardyce has always been a relegation specialist, but nobody really expected him to get back into management after he failed to keep his West Brom side in the Premier League back in 2021.

The 68-year-old has been out of a job since, but he could now make a spectacular return.

Leeds really need someone who can come in and get the side organised. They need a manager who will stamp his authority and get results to keep them in the division.

Even though Big Sam hasn’t done it in a while, he checks all of the boxes, and it will be really interesting to see how he will fare if he gets the Leeds job now.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Show all