Sky reporter shares Leeds United fans reaction to players applauding them at full-time











Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now shared how Leeds United fans reacted when the players applauded them at full-time.

Sheth was at the game at the Vitality Stadium as Leeds sunk to a woeful 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

The newly-promoted hosts all but guaranteed their Premier League survival today.

A quick Jefferson Lerma brace was followed up by a Patrick Bamford goal.

It turned out to only be a consolation, as Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo completed the rout in the second half.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

It’s a result that leaves Leeds a point above the relegation zone, although with a better goal difference than Nottingham Forest.

However, Leicester play Everton tomorrow, and at least one of those sides will go above them.

Leeds fans made their feelings about the players clear at full-time.

Javi Gracia has a huge job on his hands to keep them in the Premier League this season.

Leeds fans reaction to players at full-time

Sheth was reporting on the game, and at full-time shared their furious reaction: “The Leeds players came to greet and applaud the Leeds fans at the end of the game.

“Leeds fans responded by saying, ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’.

“Leeds United are just a point clear and in real trouble.”

It could all come down to Leeds United’s defensive record to stay in the top flight.

They’re not scoring enough goals, and Illan Meslier has enjoyed a torrid few weeks.

Leeds fans also made their feelings about the board clear at full-time too.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

The club is in a sorry state on the pitch at the moment, and right now it looks like they’re going to need some luck to stay in the league.

There is quality in the squad, Patrick Bamford finding his shooting boots again is a small positive.

The number of young talents in the side such as Wilfried Gnonto means the club should be set up in the future.

However, if they’re not in the Premier League, then other clubs will quickly swoop in.

The long-term future of Leeds United may well hang on the next four games.

