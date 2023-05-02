Kasper Schmeichel says £30k-a-week Leeds player has been unfairly picked on recently











Kasper Schmeichel has now said that Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been unfairly called out recently.

Schmeichel was a guest on Sky Sports Monday Night Football and discussed Leeds’s current defensive issues.

Elland Road has seen plenty of goals recently, but not scored at the right end.

A 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a 6-1 hammering by Liverpool.

Not only have Leeds not been picking up points, but their goal difference has really suffered.

Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth has only made matters worse.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Currently, that’s the only thing keeping them out of the relegation zone, but they’ll need to pick up more points soon.

Schmeichel has defended Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier after he made a few mistakes in recent weeks.

He was arguably at fault for both goals against Fulham, and there have been suggestions he should lose his place in the side.

They face Manchester City next, but it might not be Javi Gracia’s decision on whether he starts that game.

Schmeichel defends Leeds goalkeeper Meslier

Asked about his recent performances, Schmeichel said: “I think it’s very unfair to pin it on him as the weak link, there’s been a few weak links for them this season.

“But, he’s in a team at the moment where the confidence is so low. As a keeper, I think you can tell by some of his decision-making that the confidence just isn’t there.

“He’s not in that moment where things are coming off for him.”

The £30,000-a-week player has reached 100 Premier League appearances at a very young age for a goalkeeper.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – APRIL 30: Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (right) shows his frustration while Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore (centre) shows his frustration as his header at goal went high during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United at Vitality Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images)

He clearly has a big future ahead of him, but the pressure of a relegation battle appears to be getting to him.

Meslier hasn’t been helped by his defence, who looked all over the place against Bournemouth.

Leeds need a strong presence in goal right now, despite Schmeichel’s sympathy, Meslier might not be that man.

Whether back-up Joel Robles is either is another matter.

If Sam Allardyce does take over he could call on Robles to play instead, having worked with the 32-year-old at Everton.

Show all