Roy Hodgson has heaped praise on reported Arsenal target Marc Guehi for his performances at Crystal Palace this season.

The 22-year-old is one of the highest-rated central defenders of his age in the Premier League at the moment. He is an excellent talent, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Palace for a bigger club.

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign him this summer, and Roy Hodgson has now backed him to succeed at any top club in the country.

Roy Hodgson says Arsenal target Marc Guehi can play for any club

Tottenham have been the ones who have been heavily linked with a move to sign Marc Guehi over the last few months, but over the last week, Arsenal have started to dominate the rumour mill.

The Sun first claimed that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Guehi this summer before GiveMeSport reported that the Gunners have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to collect all the information they need on the Crystal Palace star.

The Daily Mail then claimed that Palace could let Guehi go this summer if an offer of about £50 million arrives.

Arsenal seem to know what they’re doing with respect to Guehi, but if they wanted more assurance, the most-experienced manager in the Premier League has backed him to succeed.

Hodgson said, as quoted by The Independent: “Marc Guehi and (Joachim) Andersen are very good players.

“They’re good defenders and good on the ball, which is very useful because it helps you start attacks, switch play and develop the composure you need to build attacks up.

“They’re both very useful to the club and would be to any club because they’re good players.”

TBR View:

Arsenal have one of the best central defensive partnerships in the Premier League when Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba start together.

However, the drop-off when either or both players are unavailable is massive.

Rob Holding has been at the end of a ton of criticism over the last few weeks because he hasn’t been on Saliba’s level since replacing the injured Frenchman.

That may well be why Arsenal are looking for a new defender this summer, and young Guehi, who’s still just 22, would be a very, very good option.

