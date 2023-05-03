Crystal Palace now set Marc Guehi asking price amid Arsenal transfer interest











Crystal Palace are reportedly open to selling to sell Marc Guehi for the right price this summer, amid interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who provides more details on the 22-year-old’s future.

Arsenal will be going into the summer intending to get their squad ready for the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s starting XI already looks good enough to compete in Europe’s premier competition.

However, as has been shown in the last few weeks, their squad depth is an issue.

The likes of Leandro Trossard have proved they’re ready and capable to step in at a moment’s notice.

Losing William Saliba to injury has uncovered a potential issue for the club going forward.

Rob Holding hasn’t had the same impact on the side, and Jakub Kiwior only made his full league debut last night.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal may therefore turn to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

They’ve now been told how much it will cost to bring the young centre-back to the club next season.

Palace set Guehi asking price amid Arsenal interest

The report from the Daily Mail says a new central defender is ‘towards the top of his summer recruitment plans’.

They name Marc Guehi as a potential target, and state that, ‘Crystal Palace are keeping an open mind regarding Guehi’s future, with an offer in excess of £50million likely to test the club’s resolve to keep their key defender.’

The ‘brilliant’ defender would tick plenty of boxes for the Gunners.

At 22, he fits Edu’s transfer policy of buying young players with the potential to continue improving.

He has a wealth of top-flight experience and has already worn the captain’s armband for Crystal Palace.

Guehi would be considered a home-grown player which would benefit Arsenal when naming their squad for the Champions League.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Considering Crystal Palace want the same fee for Guehi as Arsenal paid for Ben White, that seems like a good deal on paper.

He’s also thrived in a back five at times and would allow Mikel Arteta that tactical flexibility.

The Gunners will continue to watch him until the end of the season as Palace continue their resurgence under Roy Hodgson.

Club legend Patrick Vieira is a big fan too and placed his full trust in the defender during his time in charge of the club.

