Arsenal interested in signing ‘brilliant’ Premier League defender Tottenham also want

Premier League giants Arsenal are interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to a report from The Sun.

Manager Mikel Arteta is determined to make sure that challenging for the title is not just a one-off. Due to this he wants significant investment for next season.

This has seen them have an interest in Guehi. For now, no offer has been made for the centre-back who has been a fan-favourite in South London.

Tottenham have been linked to Guehi for some time, via the Daily Mail. This could see the two North London rivals battle it out for the defender over the summer.

Arsenal interested in Tottenham target Marc Guehi

Since signing for Crystal Palace from Chelsea, Guehi has shown he has the quality to be a top Premier league defender. It is no shock to see Arsenal are now keen on the centre-back.

He is only 22, but he has been trusted with the captaincy on many occasions at Palace. He has also been selected for the England squad multiple times.

With the Gunners wanting to battle in both Europe and all the domestic competitions, they need to improve the quality of the squad.

We have seen them start to falter in their title race as defender William Saliba has been injured. They have drawn three and lost one of their last four.

Bringing in a signing like Guehi, who has shown that they have the quality to excel in the Premier League, would be a great signing. He has been praised on many occasions, with him being called “brilliant” by Steve Cooper.

He is no doubt destined for a big move, but for now, it is unknown where he could end up.

