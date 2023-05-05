Report: Arsenal scouts now running reports on 22-year-old Premier League star, they've got loads of info











Arsenal are doing their due-dilligence on Marc Guehi ahead of a potential summer move for the defender.

If the last few weeks have highlighted anything at Arsenal it’s that they need more depth at centre-half.

William Saliba’s injury has showcased Rob Holding’s shortcomings, and this is something that Arsenal will need to address in the summer.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal have been doing plenty of work on Marc Guehi as of late, and the analytical wizzes at the Emirates have gathered a lot of information about the Crystal Palace defender.

They’ve crunched the numbers, and, interestingly, they’ve also done checks on Guehi’s personality to see how he’d fit into this squad.

Make no mistake about it, you only make checks on a player in this way if you’re ready to strike, and it looks as though Arsenal are working towards that end.

Of course, there’s a long way to go between this stage and a deal being done. As a 22-year-old England international, Guehi is going to cost a huge fee, and while Arsenal supposedly have a £150m warchest heading into this summer transfer window, it’s unclear whether or not they’re prepared to put a chunk of that towards signing a new defender who isn’t even guaranteed to be a starter.

On top of that, we’re yet to hear how Arsenal feel about Guehi’s stats and personality reports, it may be that the scouts were left unimpressed. However, after watching him play and seeing him in numerous interviews, that is hard to believe.

Regardless of whether Guehi signs or not, Arsenal will be needing a new centre-back this summer, and the Crystal Palace star is certainly a player to keep in mind when thinking about who the Gunners could bring in at the end of the season.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

