Tottenham closest to agreeing move for £65m Premier League star











Tottenham Hotspur appear to be well-placed in the race to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer.

Spurs will almost certainly sign at least one new centre-back at the end of the season. The defence has been a real problem this term. And Clement Lenglet is only in North London on loan, struggling to prove that Tottenham should pursue a more permanent deal.

It seems that Tottenham are ready to a hefty amount to sign Marc Guehi. And Football Transfers reports that it is Spurs who are currently closest to completing a deal for the centre-back.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Guehi has been an excellent signing for Palace. And with that, the Eagles are not going to let him leave for anything other than a marquee fee. Football Transfers reports that his asking price is £65 million.

Tottenham well-placed to sign Guehi

Tottenham want to pay around £45 million for the 22-year-old and are not prepared to meet Palace’s demands. So it will be interesting to see if a compromise can be reached.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Guehi has probably not been quite as impressive as he was in his first year at Selhurst Park. But he is clearly destined for a fantastic career at the very highest level.

Much may depend on what manager Tottenham appoint as Antonio Conte’s successor. It does appear that the Italian will be leaving the club in the near future.

Should they target a project manager, Guehi may well be an ideal target. He has huge potential, but he has also already made over 60 appearances in the Premier League.

Should Tottenham turn to someone tasked with making a more immediate impact, Guehi may fall further down the wishlist.

He is not yet the finished article. But he could be a really shrewd signing for the future.

And it seems that Spurs are in a strong position.