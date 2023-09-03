Rodgers could unleash ‘very talented’ 23-year-old for Celtic today, he could help defeat Rangers, Predicted XI

The Glasgow Derby is just a matter of a few hours away now and the Celtic fans will be anxiously waiting to hear what team Brendan Rodgers will send out against Rangers.

Will Nat Phillips partner Gustaf Lagerbielke in the heart of the Celtic defence? Will Paulo Bernardo be given some minutes to use his talent to unlock the Rangers backline?

Celtic Predicted XI vs Rangers

Rodgers has been hamstrung for this derby with the amount of injuries he has had to deal with but here is TBR Celtic‘s Predicted XI for the 12pm kick-off.

Starting line-up: Hart, Taylor, Lagerbielke, Phillips, Johnston, O’Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Palma, Abada, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Scales, Ralston, Holm, Iwata, Maeda, Kwon, Bernardo, Oh

Why Luis Palma must start for Celtic vs Rangers

The Honduran international comes with a good reputation for being an effective attacker. At just 23-years-old, he already has 39 goals to his name in 121 first-team appearances.

That’s an average of a goal every three games. Not too bad for a player that predominately plays out in the flanks.

Palma is also very versatile. He can play both wings, as a striker and can drop into the number 10 role. He is the perfect player to have on the pitch should a tactical switch be required by Rodgers.

Photo by Patrick Ahlborn/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Celtic manager is clearly a big fan of Palma. Describing the attacker as ‘very talented‘ Rodgers was delighted to secure the Honduran this summer to help add to his attacking options.

Palma will also be keen to get his Celtic career off to a flyer. And what better place to do it than at the home of your Glasgow rivals?

The team news will be out in just under two hours and the Celtic fans will be looking forward to seeing what plan Rodgers has to secure the first Glasgow Derby win of the season.

