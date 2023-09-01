‘I saw’: Gustaf Lagerbielke says he was very impressed with 26-year-old in Celtic training yesterday

Celtic new Bhoy, Nat Phillips, has already been busy at training and impressing his new teammates since his move from Liverpool yesterday.

Phillips could be set to make his Celtic debut this Sunday against Rangers and his likely partner, Gustaf Lagerbielke, in the centre of defence, has already been left impressed with what he has seen from his new teammate.

Lagerbielke said [Daily Mail], “I saw Nat in training today and he’s a great player as are Liam Scales and Maik [Nawrocki].

“There are a lot of new players but the two weeks I’ve been here we’ve been progressing all the time. We’re getting to know each other and our strengths and weaknesses.”

Lagerbielke joined Celtic just over three weeks ago and was brought in to replace former stopper, Carl Starfelt, and despite the team’s poor performances over the last two fixtures, the Swede looks like he could be a good contributor to the Celtic cause.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Phillips has not only impressed Lagerbielke. His Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, said his development at Anfield was ‘insane‘ and he pitched Phillips into the Liverpool first team when he first arrived at the club.

It does seem that Phillips could be a very good addition to the Celtic team but the proof will be in the pudding when he walks out at Ibrox for the Sunday lunchtime kick-off.

