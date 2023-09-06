Richard Keys suggests Arsenal are so much better when £27m player is in the team

Richard Keys has suggested that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has to continue starting Gabriel Magalhaes this season.

Keys was writing on his blog after an exciting match at the Emirates on Sunday that saw Arsenal come away with all three points late on.

Declan Rice left it seriously late to score his first Arsenal goal, converting a Bukayo Saka corner in the 96th minute.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the win five minutes later, but it was another Brazilian who caught Keys’s eye.

Mikel Arteta has been forced to change his back four every match so far this season.

Fitness issues and a suspension have made his life difficult already this year, losing Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey to injury.

It meant Arteta had to introduce Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Magalhaes to the starting line-up for the first time in the league on Sunday.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal looked like a more fluid outfit because of the changes, with the Ukrainian drifting into midfield effectively and Gabriel’s introduction allowing Ben White to return to right-back.

Keys has suggested that Gabriel has to keep starting for Arsenal now after his performance at the weekend.

The £27m defender had been rumoured to be leaving the club in the summer but has stayed put for now.

Keys says Gabriel has to start for Arsenal

Writing on his blog, Keys said: “There’s no question that Arsenal looked more solid with Gabriel back in the side. I hope Arteta has learned his lesson – he’s too clever by half sometimes.

“All that nonsense last week about flat tyres, the M25 and 43 different formations during the game v City. It was ridiculous.”

Gabriel has earned plenty of praise for his performance from his teammates.

Forward Gabriel Jesus suggested after the match that fans don’t realise just how good the centre-back is.

William Saliba enjoyed having his old partner alongside him again and it’s a combination Arsenal fans are likely to see a lot more this season, at least if Keys gets his way.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s hard to see Jakub Kiwior breaking into the side ahead of the Brazilian, so the dilemma is between choosing Gabriel or Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japanese international can play on the right, allowing White to shift back into a central role.

Based on his performance on Sunday, it would be a surprise to see a fifth different combination at the back for Arsenal.

However, there could be a change behind them when they face Everton.