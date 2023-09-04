Arsenal fans were treated to some familiarity against Manchester United in defence with Gabriel Magalhaes selected alongside William Saliba.

After a nervy finish, late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earned the Gunners a 3-1 win and the Brazilian defender took to social media to celebrate.

Injuries appear to already be taking their toll on the Arsenal squad.

Mikel Arteta lost Jurrien Timber less than 90 minutes into the Premier League campaign forcing a reshuffle in defence.

Thomas Partey has now been ruled out as well and Arteta wasn’t particularly positive about the Ghanaian’s situation after yesterday’s match.

It means that William Saliba was joined by Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of defence against Man United yesterday.

Arteta reverted to his favoured back four from last season and that familiarity was clear to see from the start of the match.

They looked comfortable in possession and Zinchenko’s move into midfield caused United plenty of problems.

Saliba hails Gabriel after United performance

The Brazilian defender took to Instagram after Arsenal’s huge win and said: “Great atmosphere today Gunners!! We keep going forward!! Tks God.”

William Saliba called Gabriel a ‘Boss’ after his performance against Man United while Jurrien Timber applauded his fellow defender.

Even sporting director Edu Gaspar thought Gabriel was ‘Top’ after his first start of the season.

There was a lot of confusion about whether Gabriel would still be an Arsenal player at the end of the transfer window.

He was one of the first names on the team sheet last season but wasn’t in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the first three games of the season.

However, Arteta brought Gabriel back into the team yesterday and alongside Saliba, they barely gave Man United a sniff.

Although Rice and Jesus scored the winning goals, there was arguably a match-winning moment from the Brazilian with the scores still level.

Alejandro Garnacho thought he’d put the visitors ahead late in the game.

However, a phenomenal piece of awareness from Gabriel played the winger marginally offside as he held his run to perfection.

Those fine margins often decide games between top teams and the 25-year-old must have breathed a huge sigh of relief when VAR confirmed that Garnacho was offside.