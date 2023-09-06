Arteta’s been so impressed by one Arsenal player in training; growing feeling his debut’s now imminent

David Raya has reportedly been hugely impressive in training since his move to Arsenal, and there is a growing feeling at the club that Mikel Arteta is ready to give the Spaniard a run in the side ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the Arsenal boss is seriously considering a change between the sticks.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

David Raya is yet to feature for Arsenal since his surprise loan move in the summer transfer window. But clearly, he would not have been bought to the club unless Arteta felt that he needed to get more from his goalkeeper options.

Raya set for run in Arsenal side ahead of Ramsdale

Initially, Aaron Ramsdale got the opportunity to keep his place as number one. Ramsdale has arguably done very little wrong this season. But it seems that Arteta is ready to make a switch once the domestic campaign resumes.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that there is a growing feeling at Arsenal that Raya is about to get a chance as first-choice for a while. And it is suggested that the 27-year-old has been winning admirers at London Colney with his performances in training.

For many Arsenal fans, this change has been inevitable. It seemed a little pointless bringing Raya in to just provide cover for Ramsdale.

The move seems eerily similar to how Ramsdale himself took the number one spot at Arsenal. He made his Premier League debut for the Gunners after the first international break two years ago. And he has not looked back.

But perhaps that is about to change. Raya is an ‘incredible‘ talent who has proven himself in the Premier League. So Ramsdale will be aware that his teammate has the ability to seize the opportunity in the coming weeks.