Gabriel Jesus says Arsenal fans won’t realise how good 25-year-old was vs United

Gabriel Jesus has been full of praise for Arsenal teammate Gabriel Magalhaes following the side’s 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Jesus was speaking to Correspondentes Premier who shared the update via X.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus commented that Gabriel’s movement was exceptional throughout the game – something people might not notice.

He also said Gabriel was a great defender overall and will win the side games.

Jesus said: “Magalhaes’ movement was incredible. I don’t think people notice that.

“He was very smart. He’s a great defender, and these small details win you games.”

Jesus is of course praising Gabriel following a surprising stint on the substitute bench for the 25-year-old.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to leave Gabriel out in recent games has raised a lot of eyebrows.

However, with Gabriel reinstated Arsenal’s back four did look like a solid unit once again, much akin to last season.

And it would seem that Jesus would like his compatriot to be included in all Arsenal elevens.

Jesus says Gabriel was brilliant for Arsenal yesterday

Of course, Jesus also had a brilliant cameo for the Gunners yesterday.

Jesus showed excellent composure to bag Arsenal’s third goal and showed very little rust when returning from injury.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Another Arsenal Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, went on to call Jesus one of the best strikers in the world following his performance.

It certainly seems that things are feeling rosy at the Emirates heading in the international break.

And that is a great example of how thin the margins are in football.

Arsenal were centimetres away from Alejandro Garnacho’s goal not being ruled offside before they went on to score two goals themselves.

Certainly the post-match reaction would have been slightly different today had United’s second goal stood.

Nonetheless, Arsenal and Jesus do now have the right to bask in their win and Gabriel will no doubt enjoy his striker’s kind words.