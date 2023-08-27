Arsenal could now accept £35m offer for 25-year-old this summer

Arsenal could still accept an offer for defender Gabriel Magalhaes before the transfer window closes this summer.

That’s according to journalist James Olley speaking on ESPN FC’s YouTube channel.

It was a disappointing outing for Mikel Arteta’s side against Fulham at the Emirates yesterday.

An early mistake gifted Fulham a goal in the first minute and the visitors hit them with a sucker punch in the final few moments to earn a point despite going down to ten men.

Arsenal dominated proceedings but some defiant defending limited many of their opportunities.

With Jurrien Timber injured, Takehiro Tomiyasu suspended and Kieran Tierney on his way out, all eyes were on Arsenal’s defence.

Arteta turned to Jakub Kiwior to play at left-back, once again leaving an obvious omission on the bench.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gabriel Magalhaes remained unused yesterday and Arsenal could end up accepting an offer for him this summer.

He appears to have gone from being indispensable at the Emirates to a rotation option over the summer.

Arsenal could accept Gabriel offer

Speaking about the 25-year-old’s future, Olley said: “Now, there is obviously another thing going on there which is the Saudi Arabia interest which is rumbling along in the background.

“I actually spoke to [Mikel] Arteta a couple of days ago to sort of say is that Saudi Arabian interest a factor?

“He insisted it’s not, but it would be easy to understand why Gabriel may have had his head turned given the kind of money that is being offered in the Saudi Pro League if he’s not going to play here.

“I think also Arsenal are leaving their options open because they have spent big this summer.

“That sort of suggests that any further incomings they want before the end of his window are reliant on player sales.

“So, they may look at something like £30m, £35m if they can get it for Gabriel and think, you know what, we’re pretty well stocked at centre-half.

“But they might think, because the Saudi window runs until the 20th of September they’ve got more time it’s not a case of waiting four or five days.

“They might think, we can leave this one right until the end of the window. And if we decide two, three, four games down the line that we could actually do without Gabriel, they could take the money and start to offset the balance on what they spent earlier in the summer.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel has been subject to interest from both Saudi Arabia and reportedly Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Given Gabriel isn’t starting for Arsenal right now, Saudi clubs might consider a late offer to see if he can be tempted away.

The Brazilian surely still has a big role to play at the Emirates even if he’s not in Arteta’s plans right now.

However, he’s unlikely to be content with sitting on the bench for too much longer after being so important to the side last season.