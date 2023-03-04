Report: Tottenham will have to make a 'dizzying offer' to sign Barcelona player











Barcelona want to keep hold of reported Tottenham Hotspur target Franck Kessie this summer, but they could change their mind if a massive offer arrives.

The Ivorian joined the Catalans on a free transfer last year, but he has constantly been linked with a move away from Camp Nou.

Spurs have been rumoured to be interested in Kessie, who is a player Antonio Conte loves, but the fate of the transfer rests in Daniel Levy’s hands.

Tottenham will have to make a ‘dizzying offer’ to sign Franck Kessie from Barcelona

Kessie has been linked with a move to Tottenham for a long, long time – Spurs have wanted to sign him before he even joined Barcelona.

Reports revealed that the North Londoners tried to sign Kessie in the January transfer window as well, but the Ivorian, who could win La Liga this season with Barca, refused to make the move to Tottenham.

Spanish outlet Sport claim Barcelona love Kessie now. Catalans boss Xavi is absolutely delighted with his performances and has no plans of letting him go at the end of the season.

However, Barcelona’s financial troubles could force them to get rid of a few players. That could play into Tottenham’s hands in their pursuit of Kessie, but it still won’t be easy.

The report claims Barcelona’s stance on Kessie will only change if a ‘dizzying offer’ arrives for the Ivorian. Whether Levy will sanction that remains to be seen.

TBR View:

Tottenham will almost definitely be on the market for a new midfielder this summer following Rodrigo Bentancur’s long-term knee injury.

The Uruguayan is expected to be out of action until November this year, which means Spurs really need to bring in a player who can fill that void in the middle of the park.

Kessie, branded as a ‘devastating‘ player, has been a target for Spurs for a long time now, and he would be an excellent option for Conte or whoever is in charge of the club next season.

However, we just can’t see Levysanctioning a mammoth bid to sign the Barcelona man.

