Tottenham made approach for Franck Kessie in January transfer window











Tottenham Hotspur made an approach for Franck Kessie during the January transfer window, but the Barcelona midfielder rejected the chance to join Antonio Conte’s side, according to a report from Sport.

Kessie only joined Barca in the summer. However, he has found securing a regular spot in Xavi’s side extremely difficult. The Ivorian has not completed 90 minutes once in La Liga so far this season.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

With that, clubs were interested in signing Kessie during the previous window. In fact, two teams made approaches for the 26-year-old.

Kessie rejected approach from Tottenham in January

According to Sport, AC Milan were interested in bringing the midfielder back to San Siro. Meanwhile, Tottenham also made a move for Kessie.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

However, neither Kessie or Xavi thought about letting him leave Camp Nou last month. And with that, he rejected the chance to move to North London.

Tottenham had a decent January transfer window. They brought in Arnaut Danjuma on loan. And they managed to eventually get a deal done for Pedro Porro. However, they did not manage to strengthen their midfield.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur have formed a superb partnership. However, it does appear that Spurs’ midfield is much weaker when one of the pair are not available.

Kessie has not had the easiest time with the Catalan giants. However, he is clearly a superb midfielder. He has previously been described as a ‘devastating‘ player. So it would have been a coup for Spurs to bring him in.

Perhaps it will be a situation that Tottenham keep an eye on ahead of the summer. If Kessie cannot work his way into the fold on a more consistent basis, he may have a different answer should a team like Tottenham come calling again.