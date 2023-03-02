Tottenham really want to sign Franck Kessie this summer











Tottenham Hotspur are very interested in signing Franck Kessie this summer, with Sport reporting that Antonio Conte is a big fan of the Ivorian.

The 26-year-old has had a mixed first season with Barcelona. He has featured regularly for Xavi’s side in recent weeks. However, he has struggled for starts. And he has not actually got through 90 minutes in La Liga.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sport suggests that there is a question mark over his future at Camp Nou. Xavi plans to decide at the end of the season whether the midfielder will stay or leave.

Tottenham very interested in Kessie

And it seems that he is not going to have a shortage of admirers if he does get the green light to leave.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sport reports that Tottenham really want to sign the former AC Milan star. And it is Conte who is a big admirer of the midfielder, having come up against him during his time in charge of Inter.

It would not be the first time Spurs have come calling. Reports from Sport last month claimed that Kessie rejected the chance to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window.

That may be an ominous sign. But you would imagine that he would be ready to leave in the summer if Xavi makes it clear that he is not in his plans.

And he would be an incredibly exciting signing for Tottenham if there was a deal to be done. He has the potential to be a ‘devastating‘ signing.

But obviously, if he does become available, you would imagine that several other sides could make a move. He helped Milan win the Scudetto last year. And he looks to be on course to win the league in his first year in Spain, too.