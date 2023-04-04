Report: Tottenham just aren't that interested in appointing 'incredible' manager, the media have got it wrong











Tottenham Hotspur are currently not interested in hiring Vincent Kompany as their next manager.

A report from The Independent has shared the latest information on Tottenham’s search for a new manager.

Antonio Conte was given his marching orders a week ago, but Spurs remain no closer to hiring his replacement.

Cristian Stellini has now taken charge of his first game since being named interim manager.

He’ll be gutted that his side couldn’t hold on as Everton earned a point thanks to a late wondergoal from Michael Keane.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Stellini has been initially put in charge until the end of the season, with Ryan Mason named as his assistant.

However, if the right man becomes available, it’s hard to imagine Spurs hesitating to make their move.

One man who has been linked with the Tottenham manager’s job is Vincent Kompany.

Currently in charge of high-flying Burnley, the ‘incredible’ manager is in charge of his second side since retiring from action with Manchester City.

It looks like Spurs won’t be taking a risk on the relatively inexperienced boss just yet.

Tottenham not interested in Kompany for manager’s job

The report from The Independent states that, ‘interest in Feyenoord’s Arne Slot has already been tested through back channels, although any move for Burnley’s Vincent Kompany is described as overstated.’

A recent story from The Sun suggested that Kompany was happy at Burnley but would be keen on a move to Tottenham if offered the job.

Plenty of pundits have backed the 36-year-old is he were offered the job, and even Jan Vertonghen has sneakily had his say.

His fellow Belgian defender – and former Spurs player – liked a post suggesting Kompany could be Tottenham’s next manager.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Kompany’s relative lack of experience is likely to go against him in the hiring process for the job.

He’s never managed in the top-flight of a top five European league, although he has worked with some excellent managers.

It feels like it could be a job too soon for Kompany to head to Tottenham.

He could really prove his managerial prowess in the Premier League next season with his current side.

If Burnley avoid the drop, plenty of clubs will be lining up to try and hire Kompany.

Show all