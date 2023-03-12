Tottenham told to target Vincent Kompany if Conte leaves this summer











Tony Cascarino has told talkSPORT that Vincent Kompany would be near the top of his wishlist if Tottenham Hotspur do need to replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

Conte’s future is going to be a key talking point over the coming months. It has been a disappointing campaign. And after a poor March so far, Tottenham now find themselves out of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

They do still have a Champions League place to fight for for next year. However, it is hard to argue that the Italian is taking the team forward. Certainly, they have fallen well short of expectations.

Cascarino urges Tottenham to consider Kompany

Conte’s contract expires at the end of the season. And, from the outside, it would be no surprise to see him move on after a turbulent year on and off the pitch.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Of course, finding his successor is going to be a huge task. They have taken various different approaches to managerial appointments in recent years. And thus, it is hard to call who they may turn to.

Various names have been linked, including Ange Postecoglou and Luis Enrique. And obviously, Mauricio Pochettino is always going to be in the mix given his connection with the club.

But Cascarino has put another name forward. He believes that Tottenham should be monitoring Kompany’s work with Burnley in the Championship.

“If they do lose Conte, which looks like pretty much like it’s going to happen in the summer, there’s one person who stands out for me. And that’s Vincent Kompany,” he told talkSPORT.

“He stands out for me as the one to jump the queue and get in because I’ve listened to his team talks, you can look at how he’s changed the football club so dramatically in a very short space of time, the Burnley fans will hate me, but love the way he’s producing the team to play football, how exciting they’ve been.

“If I was Daniel Levy and I was really looking for a guy I could get, he would be top of my wishlist. He really would. What he’s done at Burnley is nothing short of incredible.”

Belgian destined for the top on current evidence

Kompany does deserve huge credit for the work he has done at Turf Moor. They are well on their way to securing their return to the Premier League at the first opportunity. They are 13 points clear with 10 games remaining.

An appointment would be a gamble. Burnley were always going to be amongst the favourites to go up. So it is difficult to get the most complete idea of the job Kompany has done.

But this season is a sign of what is to come, Kompany will be working at the very highest level before too long.

And you would imagine that some Tottenham fans would already love to see the Belgian end up in North London.