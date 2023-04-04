Jan Vertonghen likes post about Vincent Kompany becoming Tottenham manager











Tottenham Hotspur are still on the lookout for a new permanent manager, and Jan Vertonghen’s pick appears to be his good pal Vincent Kompany.

The 36-year-old Belgian is currently at the helm at Burnley, who are on the verge of achieving promotion back to the Premier League. He has done a remarkable job there, and it’s only a matter of time before a big club snaps him up.

If reports are to be believed, Kompany is being considered by Daniel Levy for the Tottenham job.

Jan Vertonghen likes post about Vincent Kompany amid Tottenham rumours

Antonio Conte’s exit was no shock at all considering what he did in his press conference at Southampton.

However, what caught many by surprise was the fact that Spurs decided to retain the services of the Italian’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, until the end of this season.

That was a strange decision, and the disappointing result against Everton last night made it even more evident that Spurs need to bring in a new manager as quickly as possible.

However, as things stand, a change will only be made in the summer, and reports have revealed that Kompany is the favourite to take the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vertonghen, who knows Kompany very well having played with him for Belgium for years, seems to be a fan of the idea, having liked a tweet suggesting the Burnley boss would be a great fit at Tottenham.

TBR View:

Kompany would be a bold choice, but definitely an exciting one.

The 36-year-old has transformed Burnley’s boring side into a fantastic ball-playing team. They are a joy to watch these days, and it’s all down to the Belgian.

Kompany is unlikely to leave Burnley before the end of this season, but there’s every chance he’ll consider an offer from a bigger club in the summer if it presents itself.

If Spurs can’t convince elite managers like Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique to come in, Kompany would be a fantastic option, and he could potentially transform Tottenham, just like Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal.

