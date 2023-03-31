Vincent Kompany interested in taking Tottenham job if offered











Tottenham are continuing to search for a new manager and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is one name in their sights.

Kompany has done a remarkable job in leading Burnley to the top of the Championship. The Clarets are all but assured of a place back in the Premier League after a goal-laden campaign with Kompany at the helm.

The Belgian is said to be among the names being considered by Spurs.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Interested

While Kompany is more than content at Burnley for the time being, The Sun has reported that the former Manchester City defender would indeed be keen on the Spurs job.

It’s claimed that the Belgian holds an interest in the Tottenham job, which is free after Antonio Conte moved on.

Any appointment won’t be made until the summer. Daniel Levy has placed Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason in charge of proceedings for the time being. The likes of Kompany, Julian Nagelsmann, and others will no doubt be spoken about more as the summer approaches.

Kompany has transitioned into management brilliantly since finishing a decorated career with Man City. The defender won four PL titles with City, with a further four League Cups and two FA Cups adding to his achievements.

TBR’s View: Kompany would be a bold call by Tottenham

While there’s no doubting the ‘maverick‘ Kompany has the character, it would be a big jump to go from Burnley to Spurs.

He has made Burnley his own club and it has worked. However, the pressure is so different at Tottenham and we’ve seen so many top coaches fail along the way.

If Kompany does end up at Tottenham, then it’s imperative he’s given time to build. He’ll want to put his own stamp on things and show he can do it at a huge club. But to do so, he needs time.