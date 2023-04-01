‘Would be a great appointment’: Pundit tells Tottenham they need to hire ‘exciting’ manager now











Paul Robinson has now weighed in on who he thinks should be the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

A number of managers have been linked with the north London club, and there’s a real mix of names here.

The tried and tested managers such as Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino have been linked, while Spurs have also reportedly looked into more left-field and unorthodox options too.

Indeed, the likes of Marco Silva and Julian Nagelsmann would be young, exciting hires, and that’s the route Robinson wants to see Spurs going down.

Indeed, the former goalkeeper says that he’d love to see Tottenham hire Vincent Kompany, branding the Belgian as a young exciting manager.

Vincent Kompany would be a great appointment for Spurs, in my opinion. Really impressive this season. Spurs need something to build on. They’ve tried with Mourinho and Conte. Neither worked. Give a young, exciting manager a chance. — Paul Robinson (@GKPaulRobinson) March 31, 2023

Robinson has told Spurs to go for Kompany, and we have to agree that this wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Indeed, Kompany has completely transformed Burnley into a possession-based dominant side just one season on from being relegated while playing some of the ugliest football we’ve ever seen.

The Belgian can clearly transform as team in the blink of an eye, and that’s the sort of rebirth Spurs need right now.

From the end of the Mauricio Pochettino era to the present day, it’s really felt as though Tottenham have lacked any sort of identity or character, but Kompany could bring both of those things back to Tottenham instantly.

This has the potential to be an inspired appointment, but whether or not Spurs can actually convince Kompany to come to north London is another matter entirely. After all, it’s no secret that he has one eye on the Manchester City job in the long-term.

Regardless, Spurs should be looking to bring in a manager of this profile. Someone young with fresh ideas who can stamp their authority on this football club.

