Reported Arsenal target Edmond Tapsoba is now reportedly likely to sign for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for a while now. His brilliant performances in the Bundesliga have caught the eye of numerous sides, and it looks like he’s going to get his big move in the coming days.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with a move to sign Tapsoba, but The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are ‘likely’ to get him now.

Edmond Tapsoba is now likely to join Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that both Arsenal and Tottenham had sent scouts to Germany to watch Edmond Tapsoba play for Bayer Leverkusen.

The talented Burkina Faso international, who has been described as a player with ‘frightening heading abilities‘, is a fantastic defender, and he has been brilliant for Leverkusen for over a year now.

Arsenal and Spurs are both in the market for a new centre-back this summer, and with Spurs more desperate for reinforcements at the back, it looks like they’re ready to push for Tapsoba.

It was claimed yesterday that Tottenham are set to bid for the Leverkusen star, while Romano revealed that Tapsoba himself is keen to join Spurs.

Now, the Mail claims that this move is ‘likely’ to happen once Daniel Levy makes an official approach in the coming days.

Tapsoba, still only 24, still has three years left on his contract, and he will not be cheap.

Arsenal thought he was too expensive

As we told you earlier, Arsenal are on the market for a new centre-back this summer.

The Gunners don’t want to take any chances after what happened last season when William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu both got injured on the same night.

Romano revealed Tottenham target Tapsoba is a player they really appreciate, but he is not a priority for Mikel Arteta and Edu because he’s ‘too expensive’.

The journalist said this week: “This list includes Edmond Tapsoba, a player always appreciated by Arsenal but not a priority this summer because I’m told he’s too expensive.”