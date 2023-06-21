We’re still waiting on the first Tottenham signing of the Ange Postecoglou era.

The north London club have flirted with a few transfer targets such as James Maddison and Marc Guehi, but, as of yet, nothing has happened.

However, what is clear is that Tottenham want defensive reinforcements, and there may be one through the door sooner rather than later.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have started talks to sign Edmond Tapsoba, and apparently the player himself is keen to join.

Understand Tottenham have started concrete contacts to be informed on Edmond Tapsoba as new CB. 🚨⚪️ #THFC He’s on the list since long time — and Spurs are now exploring conditions of the deal on both player and Bayer 04 side. Nothing advanced yet — Tapsoba, keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/S2nbKKqNTi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Tapsoba is keen to join Spurs, and this could be a fantastic signing.

A great reader of the game and a fantastic ball-player, Tapsoba could be just what the doctor ordered in the heart of their defence.

Not only is the Bayer Leverkusen star technically sound, he’s also physically dominant.

Clocking in a top speed of 33.6 km/h in the Bundesliga, Tapsoba is one of the quickest centre-backs around. In fact, he’s even faster than Virgil van Dijk according to The Speeds Database.

With Ange Postecoglou playing such a progressive style, having a speedy centre-back is absolutely vital to his tyle of play.

Tottenham’s defence last season, quite simply, wasn’t good enough, and they will need more than one signing in that particular area if they are to shore things up at the back.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Tapsoba’s arrival would certainly be a brilliant start on that front, but, as ever, this is Tottenham Hotspur we are talking about and there is a long way to go before this deal is done.

One thing is for sure, Tapsoba is certainly someone to keep an eye on in the coming weeks as it looks as though he is indeed happy to join Tottenham if given the chance.